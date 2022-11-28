Recipients of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from various cities in the National Capital Region receive their certificates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during their ceremonial graduation at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on November 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than 500 families from different cities in Metro Manila graduated from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday.

A ceremony was held at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City which marks the effectivity of the program in lifting families out of extreme poverty.

One of the graduates is Carol Israel Esguerra, who became a licensed pilot through the assistance of 4Ps.

"Napabilang ako sa expanded scholarship program ng 4Ps at DSWD, kaya nakatulong hanggang college. Malaking tulong na mapabilang dito, hindi lang sa bata kundi sa buong pamilya," he said.

Families graduate from the program when the enrolled child reach 18 years old, or when they fulfill some economic and social indicators on self-sufficiency.

These indicators include higher wages, access to clean water and electricity, ability to pay government benefits like SSS, and proper nutrition for children.

Some families may opt to exit earlier from the program once they feel they are already self sufficient.

"Masaya kami dahil ito ang bunga ng malaking investment ng gobyerno," National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya said.

4Ps is the country's conditional cash transfer program, which aims to help families break from the cycles of poverty.

Some families expressed fear that the budget for DSWD may be cut next year.

The DSWD earlier said P110 billion is not enough for their 4.4 million beneficiaries. The proposed 2023 budget is now at the bicameral level.

More families may graduate as soon as the evaluation finishes. But other families will fill up their slots.

