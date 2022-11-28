The camp of suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag will no longer give any statement on the huge pit dug at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, Bantag's lawyer Rocky Balisong said they will focus on the murder case filed against his client.

"No comment (on the excavation), sa murder case muna kami naka concentrate," he said.

Police have accused the suspended BuCor chief of ordering the murder of veteran radio commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” C. Mabasa.

Mabasa was shot dead while on his way home in Las Piñas City last month.

The preliminary investigation into the killing of Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor began last November 23, and will resume on December 5.

Meanwhile, the excavation was found near the official residence of Bantag in Bilidid after he was suspended as director general of BuCor.

It’s estimated to be 197 feet deep and 40 meters wide.

Earlier this month, Bantag denied that the pit is for treasure hunting purpose nor an escape tunnel for inmates but for scuba diving.

