2 suspects killed, 2 cops injured in Bulacan shootout

Two police officers were injured while 2 suspects died in an alleged shootout in San Miguel, Bulacan, early Monday.

One of the suspects was allegedly a member of the "Salvador criminal gang".

According to the report submitted to Bulacan Provincial Director Police Col. Relly Arnedo, operatives conducted a manhunt operation in Barangay Maligaya at about 2:30 a.m.

When the police officers approached the area to serve a warrant of arrest, the suspects allegedly engaged the officers in a shootout, forcing cops to return fire.

The exchange resulted in the deaths of the suspected gang member and a still unidentified man.

Two police officers sustained gunshot wounds and are now in a stable condition.

Four other suspects were also arrested. One suspect escaped and is now a subject of a follow-up operation.

Arnedo confirmed in a text message the suspects were brought to San Miguel Municipal Police Station to be investigated for possible links with the criminal gang.

The gang is allegedly involved in robbery and illegal drug operations in Central Luzon.

Recovered from the crime scene were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, several guns, and a digital weighing scale.

The suspects will face complaints for alleged possession of illegal drugs, as well as loose firearms.