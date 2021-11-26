President Rodrigo Duterte returns the salute of newly-promoted Philippine Coast Guard Commandant, Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya, following the donning of rank and oath-taking ceremony at the General Santos City Airport in General Santos City on Nov. 22, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Admiral Leopoldo Laroya was sworn in this week as the new commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard.



Pictures provided by Malacañang on Friday showed President Rodrigo Duterte administering Laroya’s oath of office at the General Santos City airport, where he inspected development projects last Nov. 22.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, and Laroya's wife Rowena were present.

Laroya on Wednesday said he would prioritize continuing the coast guard's modernization program, including the acquisition of 3 additional aircraft.

He said the PCG also aims to increase to 30,000 next year its current 23,000-strong force.



The PCG is part of a national task force whose mandate includes patrolling the West Philippine Sea, where China has competing claims.

— Report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

