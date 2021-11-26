Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila in this photo taken September 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has released a prayer for the 2022 national and local elections.

In a circular released Thursday, CBCP president Archbishop Romulo Valles said the prayer is to be recited starting November 28, the first Sunday of Advent.

The Episcopal Commission on Liturgy recommended that the prayer for the 2022 elections be said on the first and third Sundays of the month after the post-Communion prayer.

The second and fourth Sundays, meanwhile, are alloted for the prayer

for the Synod on Synodality, Valles said.

The Oratio Imperata for COVID-19 may now be prayed before the beginning of each Mass, Valles added.

The prayer for the 2022 national and local elections is as follows:

Card

RELATED VIDEO: