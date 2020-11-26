Senate passes P4.5-T 2021 national budget; zeroes in on COVID-19 response

MANILA - The Senate on Thursday passed on final reading the P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget, with the "single-minded focus on restarting the economy" despite recent calamities and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 22 senators present in plenary voted in favor of passing the 2021 General Appropriations Bill a month ahead of the year-end deadline before the current spending law expires.

"Hopefully, inside the line items of this budget, our people see that indeed there is a path out of this pandemic and recession and that we are not without hope," Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said in plenary.

Among the amendments the Senate included in the 2021 spending bill are an additional P10-billion funding for the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and the continued hiring of contact tracers.

The bicameral conference hearing to settle different provisions espoused by the Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to begin next week.

More details to follow.