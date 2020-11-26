Integrated bar urges colleagues to 'do justice without delay' amid lawyer slays

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Integrated Bar of the Philippines on Thursday urged lawyers to "do justice without delay" as it said criminal charges have been filed against suspects in last week's murder of lawyer Eric Magcamit in Palawan.

Magcamit was on his way to a hearing when his vehicle was flagged down by gunmen in Narra town. He sustained 3 gunshot wounds that led to his immediate death.

"Beyond the consistent condemnation and justified outrage, we must act resolutely on lawyer killings because violence against judges, prosecutors, lawyers and our fellow workers in the justice sector mocks and erodes the rule of law," the IBP said as it commended authorities' swift action on Magcamit's killing.

"For if those who administer justice are themselves killed with impunity, how can the ordinary citizen believe in due process or feel safe and secure?"

The group added that it was working to achieve the same result in the recent killing of lawyer Joey Luis Wee in Cebu City.

"Justice is distant and delayed for too many victims. Since lawyers administer the justice system and occupy key positions in government, we must humbly recognize our individual and collective responsibility and shortcomings so that we may courageously do justice without delay," it said.

"Let us promptly finish the long-pending cases, pass the much-needed remedial laws and rules, enforce the law fairly and without favor. Accountability and 'justice bilis' are long-term and sustainable solutions to our nation’s dilemma."

It urged all sectors to cooperate as "justice, and ultimately peace, are everyone’s business."



