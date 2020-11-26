Duterte taps Gloria Arroyo as adviser on Clark programs

Former Philippine president and congresswoman Gloria Arroyo waves during the third session of the 17th Congress ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's state of the nation address at Congress, in Manila on July 23, 2018. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as his adviser, his former aide said Thursday.



Duterte tapped Arroyo, who had also served as House Speaker until June 2019, as Presidential Adviser on Clark Programs and Projects, Sen. Bong Go said in a text message.

The Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone is located in Pampanga, Arroyo's home province.



Malacañang has yet to release a statement or Arroyo's appointment papers.

Arroyo, 73, was Philippine president from 2001 until 2010. She was jailed in 2011 over accusations of stealing P366 million in state lottery funds meant for charity programs while she was in office.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Arroyo was released from detention about a month after Duterte took presidency in 2016, following nearly 5 years in a military hospital after the Supreme Court dismissed her corruption charges.

Last year, she thanked Duterte because he “provided the atmosphere in which the Court had the freedom to acquit me of trumped-up charges my successor and your predecessor filed against me.”



The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in 2018 was instrumental in ousting then House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who was replaced by Arroyo.

Arroyo stepped down as speaker in June 2019, toward the end of her 3 terms as Pampanga lawmaker.

Arroyo was initially arrested on charges of electoral sabotage for allegedly conspiring with election officials to rig the 2007 senatorial polls. Because of her illness, the government allowed her to be detained in a military hospital.

She was granted bail for the vote-rigging case in July 2012 after the court -- while not dismissing the charge -- ruled evidence against her was weak.

But the corruption case against Arroyo was lodged the same year, keeping her in detention.

Despite being detained, Arroyo won a seat in the House of Representatives in three elections, serving in the chamber while being held in hospital.

With a report from Agence France-Presse