Poll watchdog lists 'demands' to Comelec for clean Halalan 2022

MANILA — Poll watchdog Kontra Daya on Thursday trooped to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters to submit a letter containing their list of "demands" to ensure clean and honest elections" in 2022.

KONTRA DAYA now marching to the Comelec main office in Intramuros, Manila to submit a list of demands for credible and fraud-free elections.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/y4lMonMwf1 — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 25, 2021

"We need not wait for election day to witness the occurrence of fraud. The efforts to steal the elections are underway through the use of massive government government and private resources, widespread disinformation, state terror and foreign intervention," the letter read, signed by Kontra Daya convenors.

READ: KONTRA DAYA letter to the Comelec on various poll-related issues.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/aKNyJ447fq — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 25, 2021

Here are the 7-point demands of Kontra Daya:

1. Rescind the contract with F2 Logistics

2. Publicly call out candidates and political parties who clearly engage in premature campaigning and vote-buying

3. Investigate candidates' use of government resources in the conduct of their campaigns

4. Denounce the NTF-ELCAC, PNP, AFP and other groups and individuals reportedly engaged in red-tagging candidates and party-list groups, including some election watchdogs

5. Remind the PNP and AFP that red-tagging compromise their non-partisan role in the polls

6. Ensure a public vetting of individuals who will be appointed new Comelec commissioners

7. Demand that President Rodrigo Duterte, himself a senatorial aspirant, must exercise prudence in selecting the next Comelec commissioners

"So much is at stake in the 2022 polls that the people should prepare and mobilize against fraud as early as now," the letter read.

Prof. Temario Rivera delivers keynote speech in KONTRA DAYA general assembly.



He notes observers' view #Halalan2022 is about continuity legacy (administration) vs change/reform. pic.twitter.com/REy98HkJfB — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 25, 2021

During their press conference, Kontra Daya raised the alarm over what it observed as widespread disinformation "by the incumbent and presidential frontrunner who are intent on lying their way to Malacañang."

The group also urged the voting public to be vigilant amid the "lack of transparency" in the electoral system.

