MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman vowed Wednesday to implement a “true and comprehensive” land reform to address concerns of farmers if he is elected next year.

“‘Yun ang isa rin sa mayor na programa ng gobyerno ko. Kung sakaling palarin, talagang totohanin at ipatupad ‘yung isang totoo at komprehensibong land reform. Pero hindi ito para sa isang indibidwal, kundi gawin nating kooperatiba o large scale farming,” De Guzman said in a press conference before his visit to farmers in Bacolod City.

(That is also one of the major programs of my government. In case I win, I will really implement a true and comprehensive land reform. But it is not for the benefit of one individual, because we will establish a cooperative or large-scale farming.)

De Guzman said the government should let the farmers lead in production and help them with their needs, such as for equipment.

“Hindi ‘yung kanya-kanyang... kundi titulo, collectively ng mga magsasaka. At sila ang magpapatakbo nun, mag-manage. At ‘yung gobyerno, magiging obligasyon niya na suportahan,” he said.

(It won't be an individual thing... The titles will be collective among farmers, who will run and manage the lands. And the government's obligation is to support them.)

Following his “labor first policy” program, De Guzman also vowed to make the daily minimum wage in the provinces similar to the rate in Metro Manila.

“Sa immediate, talagang ikakampanya ko, ilalaban ko, ipapakiusap ko sa ating Kongreso, sa ating Senado na itaas na ‘yung sahod ng ating mga manggagawa sa mga probinsya, kapantay sa Metro Manila,” he said.

(Immediately, I will really campaign and fight for, and ask our Congress, our Senate to raise the wages of our workers in the provinces, on par with the rate in Metro Manila.)

De Guzman said workers, regardless if they are in the agriculture sector or anywhere else, have the same set of basic needs.

“Kaya dapat ‘yung basic na needs ng manggagawa … tingin natin, pasok doon sa pangangailangan nilang mabuhay nang disente, mapag-aral ang kanilang mga anak at maiwasan ‘yung pagkagutom,” he said.

(The basic needs of workers include living decently, proper education of their children, and avoiding hunger.)

De Guzman’s “labor first policy” includes ending contractualization, raising the minimum wage of workers across the board to P750 per day, and placing provincial workers on par with their Metro Manila counterparts.

During the commemoration of the violent dispersal of protesters at Hacienda Luisita in 2004 that killed seven farmers, De Guzman's running mate Walden Bello pledged to stop measures that go against agrarian reform.

Bello said he would complete the redistribution of land to farmers if he is elected in the 2022 elections.

NO TO FEDERALISM, YES TO SYSTEM CHANGE

De Guzman also opposed the proposal for the Philippines to shift to a federal form of government, saying it is “dangerous” to implement it in the country “that is led with political dynasties”.

He proposed a political system change instead.

“Sa panahong ito na ang daming political dynasty, at gawin mo silang leader president sa kanya-kanyang probinsya, mas delikado ‘yun,” De Guzman said.

(In this day and age of many political dynasties, and then you make them leaders in their respective provinces, it is more dangerous.)

"Sa tingin ko, hindi lang form of government ang problem. Ang problema nating mga mamamayan ‘yung system of government na magre-reflect sa kaniyang ginagawang batas at patakaran," he said.

(I think the problem is not just the form of government. The problem of our citizens is the system of government which is reflected in the laws and policies that are crafted.)

In the hope of redistributing wealth among regions in the country, federalism was one of the campaign promises of President Rodrigo Duterte which he gave up in 2019 as he pushed for charter change instead.

Seeking to reverse Duterte's policies, De Guzman joined the 2022 presidential race, along with more than 90 others.

The other presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Bong Go, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.

The Commission on Elections will trim the list in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.

