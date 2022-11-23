DSWD launches 'Listahan 3' poverty database

Stakeholders can now access the "Listahanan 3 poverty database" after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its National Household Targeting Office (NHTO) kicked off its open data sharing partnerships, Wednesday.

Listahanan is an information management system of gathered data from poor households.

According to NHTO Director Liezel Visorde, it aims to formulate a unified criterion for the identification of ‘poor’ households through scientific means.

"Maraming variables dun sa household assessment form na May equivalent na value bawat variable so yun aming ginagamit that’s from PSA po," she said.

Undersecretary Vilma Cabrera added that the system will be used to identify potential beneficiaries for different social protection programs and services nationwide.

In 2019, the Department began updating the Listahanan poverty database in line with Executive Order No. 867 series of 2010.

Listahanan 3 was finalized after three rounds of household assessments were counted.

In the third cycle, some 15, 487, 655 households, consisting both those in rural and urban areas, were studied. Of the number, 36 out of 100 households or some 5.6 million individuals were identified as "poor".

Gathered data also revealed 5.5 percent of “poor farmers” in the country are already in their old age. Meanwhile, five out of 10 households belonging to indigenous people were considered poor.

The aforementioned individuals will all be recommended as recipients of appropriate programs and services of the government and other developmental organizations.

DSWD, however, clarified they are not automatically admitted beneficiaries as they still need to meet the other criteria of different programs.

“Ito ay nagkaroon ng kumbaga data kung sino at saan mga mahihirap na ginagamit naman po para magiging targeting system kung sino man po yung kung sino po yung mag qualify sa pang tawid pamilya pilipino program so ang pang tawid po kumumukha ng datos kung sino ang karapatdapat itarget among the poor," Cabrera said.

The department also explained that the Listahanan 3 poverty database will provide other important information helpful to program developers and implementers especially in delisting 4Ps beneficiaries.

“Doon sa mga na-assess may mga nakita na medyo gumanda pamumuhay pero ito ay subject to validation so over the years imemaintain yung 4.4 (4.4 million 4Ps beneficiaries) magkaroon lang po ng pagbabago kung yung iilan yung bagong ipapalit sa mga nag gragraduate pag sila ay mapatunayan sa validation na talagang umangat na ang pamumuhay," Cabrera explained.

The agency said they are ready to share the database to other national government agencies, local government units, and other organizations/stakeholders which implement social protection programs and services.

The DSWD also hopes Listahanan 3 data will improve the lives of the poor as it will better allocate the resources of the government, as well as other organizations to the rightful beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the department assured the public that it continues to adhere to the data protection laws and principles to protect data subjects of the Listahanan 3 from unauthorized access, disclosure, and unlawful processing. In compliance with the Data Privacy Act, the Department provides access to the database based on strict data sharing guidelines and through a formal partnership.

“Pag inirelease po other than the purpose kung bakit siya nirequest they might violate po the Data Privacy Act," Director Baldr Bringas said.

Based on the survey that was last validated March 2022, the top 5 poorest provinces are Camarines Sur, Maguindanao, Negros Occidental, Cebu and Zamboanga Del Norte.

In a pre-recorded message Secretary Erwin Tulfo thanked everyone for their support and explained that he wasn’t able to attend the event because he was called by the president for a meeting.

RELATED VIDEO