Assorted firearms and ammunition were recovered by government troops after a clash with suspected communist rebels in the morning of Nov. 23, 2022 in Las Navas, Northern Samar. According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Joint Task Force Storm, six alleged members of the New People's Army died during the encounter. Photos courtesy of the JTF Storm and the Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division

MANILA - Six suspected members of the New People's Army were killed in an encounter with government troops early Wednesday morning in Las Navas, Northern Samar, the Philippine military unit in the area said.

Capt. Ryan Layug, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Joint Task Force Storm and public affairs chief of the Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division, said personnel of the JTF Storm were looking for the perpetrator of a recent attack in Jipapad, Eastern Samar when they caught up with the suspected NPA fighters in Barangay Imelda in Las Navas.

Close air support and artillery fires were requested by the initial group of government forces on site as the suspected rebels' position was heavily fortified, said Layug. The JTF Storm is composed of Army, Air Force and Navy personnel

Sixteen firearms, several ammunitions and other items were recovered from the encounter site after the firefight, Layug said in a statement.

"We are the protector of our people. Locals appeal na kung pwede nga lang 'wag na kami umalis sa mga komunidad nila at ayaw nila sa presensya ng mga NPA. Sila na rin mismo ang nagtuturo sa amin ng mga hideout ng mga teroristang ito," JTF Storm and 8th ID commander Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo said.

Layug said that according to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, four of the remaining active communist guerrilla fronts are in the Eastern Visayas region, particularly in Northern Samar and its boundaries with the provinces of Samar and Eastern Samar.

"We have been calling them to go home to their families... Paubos na sila sa buong bansa at malapit na ring magwakas ang terorismo nila dito sa Samar," Ligayo said.

