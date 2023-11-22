The joint search and rescue team was able to bring the 17 crew members at the Balabac port early morning Wednesday. PCG

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Philippine National Police Maritime Group (PNP MARIG) on Wednesday rescued 17 crew members of Vietnamese-flagged cargo vessel Viet Hai Star in the waters off Balabac, Palawan.

According to the PCG, Viet Hai Star was carrying 4,000 tons of rice when it ran aground approximately 810 yards (around 740 meters) off Balabac Port.

It departed Ho Chi Minh City and was going to Cagayan de Oro City when the crew discovered a leak on the starboard side of the bow.

The joint search and rescue team was able to bring the 17 crew members to the Balabac port early morning Wednesday.

The PCG's Marine Environmental Protection Unit said it did not detect any oil leaks or spills from the damaged ship.

The PCG also reported that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Vietnamese vessel was already half submerged.