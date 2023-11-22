Angkas CEO condemns assault on rider, advocates for road respect

Angkas drivers ply the stretch of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on November 25, 2020 after the ride-hailing firm was recently given provisional authority to operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program until December 9. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Angkas CEO George Royeco expressed concern and condemnation regarding a video circulating on Wednesday showing a vehicle hitting an Angkas rider and passenger on the road.



"Nakita po natin sa video hindi po siya gitgit, talagang hinabol yung ating biker, binabaaan ng bintana tapos pinagmumura, tapos umiwas yung biker natin, tapos parang they ran the biker off the road," Royeco said.



"I just want to announce to everyone na okay naman yung biker pati yung passenger nasa ospital ngayon stable naman sila," he added.

They plan to file charges against the driver of the four-wheeled vehicle, and Royeca also urged the public not to succumb to road rage.



"We hope people will not exhibit road rage sa daan, magkaroon po tayo ng mutual respect for both sides," he said.



"Yang nga Angkas bikers, pati ibang bikers, nandyan po yan sa daan para magtrabaho at alagaan ang kanilang pamilya just like everybody else. And I think they deserve to be on the road," he added.



Expressing dismay over the incident, he said: "Nakakalungkot po talaga ang nangyari kanina that is an inexcusable behavior by any standards."



Royeca highlighted the stringent training that Angkas riders undergo, including skill assessments focused on safety. He also pointed to the safety record of Angkas drivers.

"Makikita po talaga natin yan sa resulta ng ating safety record. Ang safety record ng Angkas after millions of rides is 99.997 percent," he said.



RELATED VIDEO