Marikina wants private firm penalized over land reclamation near river

Business establishments by the Marikina riverbank continue to clean up their on November 20, 2020, as the local government provide dump trucks, bulldozers and haulers to clear the main roads. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Marikina local government wants a private firm to halt its reclamation project along the Marikina River which contributed to the city's massive flooding during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses and face charges, its mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the reclamation project in one of the river's floodplains caused the waterway to narrow and seek a lower area to dump excess water.

"Ang gusto natin, ('yung) tambak ay tanggalin nung pribadong kompanya o kaya tatanggalin ng concerned government agency, at siyempre may mga penalty o kaparusahan na ipapataw sa kanya," he told ABS-CBN News.

(We want the private company or the concerned government agency to remove the land the former dumped, and for it to face penalties.)

"Floodplain is a natural area na hindi dapat tinatambakan... Nagkaroon ng artificial impoundment, tumaas ang level of elevation."

(A floodplain is a natural area where anything should not be dumped. There was an artificial impoundment, resulting in the increase of level of elevation.)

Teodoro earlier said the city's flooding problem would be solved by rehabilitating the river's watershed, strictly regulating quarrying operations and the development of Wawa Dam.

The ideal velocity of the river's water is 4.1 liters per second, and currently it averages at 2.7 to 2.8, Teodoro said.

"Ang problema namin dun sa may land development na ginagawa ng pribadong korporasyon, lalong bumabagal ang tubig, nagiging 1.9 liters per second, kaya sinasabi namin may pagkitid na naganap," he said.

(Our problem is in the area near the private company's land development, the river's water slows to 1.9 liters per second, so the river becomes narrow there.)