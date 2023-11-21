Maid accused of trying to poison cats admitted deed, village chief says

MANILA - Former ABS-CBN reporter Gretchen Malalad has shared a disturbing incident on social media, accusing her former house help of attempting to poison Malalad's 30 adopted cats with muriatic acid.



In a TikTok video, Malalad accused her former helper, who had been with her for two years, of attempting to poison her 30 adopted cats with muriatic acid.

In the said video, the maid can be seen holding a mug while going inside the cat's cage. Malalad claims that the mug contained muriatic acid and she secretly poured it into the pets' drinking bowl.



Malalad's other helpers alerted her about the former maid's suspicious behavior, revealing that the pet cats' drinking bowl had been contaminated with muriatic acid.



The incident prompted Malalad to file a complaint with the barangay in Manila where the maid lives.



According to Alladin Cuevas, the village chief of Barangay 189 in Manila, a recent hearing revealed that upon review of the CCTV footage, the maid admitted to attempting to poison the cats.



"Hindi siya makapag-deny pero siguro alam niya sa sarili niya na nahuli siya kasi 'yung mug po, nasa mug. 'Yung muriatic pinipilit nya inumin pero 'di naman niya inilalapit po kasi nandoon po nakalagay muriatic," Cuevas said, adding, "Naging sagot niya, wala naman namatay na pusa."



He said the helper also expressed concerns about the tedious nature of caring for the cats, citing instances where she got hurt.



"Yung pananakit, 'yung kalmot at kagat ng pusa. Sabi ko natural 'yan, kasi nag-aalaga ka," said Cuevas.



Malalad and her former helper are scheduled to meet in a barangay hearing on December 10.

Malalad said she is resolute in her decision to pursue legal action when she returns from a trip abroad.



Efforts to obtain the helper's side were unsuccessful as she was unavailable to give an interview Tuesday.

