The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Bagac is surrounded by wide roads and an elevated landscape to mitigate nuclear accidents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The United States and the Philippines are starting negotiations on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement that could lead to future sales of US nuclear reactors to the Southeast Asian country, the White House said Monday.

The "123 agreement" is one of the initiatives US Vice President Kamala Harris will be launching during her visit in the Philippines and her expected meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

"Once in force, this agreement will provide the legal basis for U.S. exports of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines," the White House said in a statement.

The agreement is also in line with the US' "commitment" to working with the Philippines to "increase energy security and deploying advanced nuclear reactor technology as quickly as safety and security conditions permit to meet the Philippines’ dire baseload power needs."

"Such a deployment would support both energy security and climate goals, as well as support workers and businesses in both countries," the White House also said.

Marcos Jr. had said that he was looking into reviving the shelved Bataan Nuclear Power Plant built during his late father's administration.

The agreement, along with Harris' several other initiatives, aims to address the range of issues expected to be addressed during her visit to the country.

"The Vice President’s travel to the Philippines reaffirms the bilateral alliance and will spur cooperation on a range of issues, including: advancing clean energy, addressing the climate crisis, promoting inclusive growth and innovation, increasing access to quality education and health resources, combating trafficking in persons, facing common security challenges, supporting freedom of the seas, and deepening people-to-people ties," the White House said.

Also among the issues Harris is expected to tackle with Marcos is the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which was signed by the US and Philippine governments in 2014.

"The United States has allocated over $82 million towards EDCA implementation at all five existing locations. This investment, and forthcoming additional allotment, will complete 21 projects, enabling the United States and the Philippines to build lasting security infrastructure to promote long-term modernization, build a credible mutual defense posture, maintain humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, and enhance the strength of the alliance," the White House said.

The United States is also planning to deploy more "reliable and secure" 5G networks in the Philippines.

Since becoming an independent in 1946, the Philippines has enjoyed deep, longstanding ties with the United States.

"The United States and the Philippines stand together as friends, partners, and allies. Now and always, the U.S. commitment to the defense of the Philippines is ironclad, and we are committed to strengthening our economic and investment relationship," the White House added.

