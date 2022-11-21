US gives additional $5-M COVID funds for vaccine rollout in PH

The United States government is giving an additional $5 million (approximately P286 million) in additional COVID-19 funding to accelerate COVID vaccine rollout in the Philippines.

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who is visiting the Philippines with his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, made the announcement during a visit to Caloocan Monday.

We’re just starting our day here in the Philippines and there is no better way to kick it off than wishing @POTUS a happy birthday. Thank you for all that you do for our country, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/x8Gja1tSV7 — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) November 21, 2022

The assistance, funded through the American Rescue Plan, will support vaccine distribution for children and adults in line with the Philippine government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts to intensify and strengthen the country's wall of immunity.

The US government has provided nearly $50 million in COVID response assistance to the Philippines and donated, in partnership with COVAX, more than 33 million COVID-19 doses since the beginning of the pandemic.