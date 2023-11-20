Benguet temperature drops to 11.3C, coldest so far this Amihan season

MANILA — Temperatures on Monday morning continued to drop in many parts of Luzon, with La Trinidad, Benguet recording 11.3 degrees Celsius — the coldest so far this Amihan season.

Baguio City saw its temperatures plunge to 13.4 degrees Celsius, while Basco, Batanes logged 17.8 degrees Celsius. Laoag City and Tanay, Rizal both reported 19.5 degrees Celsius.



The chilly weather was also felt in the capital region, with Metro Manila recording its lowest temperature so far during the current Amihan season at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

People could experience cold mornings when there is no cloud and the wind has been calm for the past night until dawn.



In the meantime, it would still be hot by noon and afternoon in the Ilocos Region, western Cordillera, and Central Luzon.



The shear line will continue to bring rain in the central part of the country. The threat of floods and landslides remains high.

—Report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News