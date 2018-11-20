LIST: Philippines, China sign 29 deals in Xi Jinping visit

MANILA—The Philippines and China on Tuesday signed 29 deals during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two countries under President Rodrigo Duterte.
Among the deals signed involves cooperation on oil and gas development, which Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said should serve as a “solution [on] how we can enjoy resources in the area,” referring to the disputed South China Sea.
Below is the full list of the deals:
- Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative;
- MOU on cooperation on oil and gas development between the Philippines and China;
- MOU between the Foreign Service Institute of the Philippines and the China Foreign Affairs University;
- Executive program of the cultural agreement between the governments of the Philippines and China for 2019 to 2023;
- MOU on basic education cooperation between the Department of Education and China’s Ministry of Education;
- MOU between the Department of Information and Communication Technology and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China;
- MOU between the Cooperative Development Authority of the Philippines and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China on strengthening the building of agricultural cooperatives;
- Infrastructure cooperation program between the Philippines and China;
- Program for cooperation on industrial parks development between the Philippines and China;
- 1Handover certificate of emergency humanitarian cash assistance between the Philippines and China;
- MOU on jointly promoting the cooperation in key infrastructure projects in Davao region between the Philippines’ Department of Finance and Ministry of Commerce of China;
- Handover of certificate of humanitarian cash assistance between the governments of Philippines and China;
- Implementation agreement of the feasibility study for Davao City Expressway project;
- Implementation agreement of feasibility study for Panay-Guimaras-Negros islands bridges project;
- MOU on renminbi clearing arrangement;
- Protocol for phytosanitary requirement for export of fresh young coconuts from the Philippines to China between the DA of Phl and the General Administration of Customs of China and phytosanitary requirements for export of frozen fruits from the Philippines to China;
- Agreement on economic and technical cooperation between the governments of the Philippines and China;
- MOU on supporting feasibility study of nature projects between the Department of Finance and China International Development Cooperation Agency;
- Exchange of letters on project of container inspection equipment;
- Exchange of letters on project of Davao River Bridge Project;
- Exchange of letters on China-aided bridge and road project in Marawi;
- MOU on panda bonds issuance;
- Loan agreement on New Centennial Water Source Kaliwa Dam Project;
- Commercial contract of Safe Philippines Project Phase 1;
- Commercial contract of the New Centennial Water Source Kaliwa Dam Project;
- Framework agreement for industrial park between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Gezhouba;
- Contract for the project management consultancy of the Philippine National South Longhaul Project North-South Railway Project;
- Letter of no objection to the organization of renminbi-Philippine peso foreign exchange trading market;
- Certificate of authority to operate for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Manila branch.