QCPD to provide free rides during transport strike

This March 3, 2023 photo from the Regional Public Information Office of the National Capital Region Police Office shows Quezon City police letting commuters hitch a ride during a transport strike. Regional Public Information Office NCRPO

MANILA — The Quezon City Police District will be providing free rides from Monday in anticipation of the 3-day transport strike announced by PISTON over fears of loss of livelihood because of a government program to upgrade public utility vehicles.

In a statement on Sunday, QCPD said it has allocated 25 vehicles to help commuters affected by the planned strike.

The vehicles will be deployed to the following areas:

Quirino Highway LTO to Quirino Hill Top

Quezon Avenue to Muñoz

Quirino Highway-Tandang Sora to Quirino Highway-Mindanao Avenue

Tandang Sora to Mindanao Avenue

Novaliches Bayan to Mindanao Avenue cor. Quirino Highway Sta. Lucia/Community Regalado

P. Tuazon Boulevard to 20th Avenue

EDSA Kamias to Projects 2 and 3

Ermin Garcia St./EDSA

Quezon Avenue/Don A. Roces Avenue

Quezon Avenue/Scout Borromeo St.

EDSA/Quezon Avenue

Matalino St./Matatag St.

Gates 1 and 2, QC Hall

Commonwealth Avenue cor. Tandang Sora

The QCPD will also deploy personnel, put up checkpoints, and conduct patrols "to preempt illegal activities throughout the event."

PISTON and other jeepney drivers and operators have been protesting the government program to replace traditional jeepneys with minibuses.

WHY ARE JEEPNEY DRIVERS STRIKING?

The modern jeepneys have been touted as being more efficient and environment friendly but groups said they are too expensive for small-time operators.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said earlier this month that the government will raise the subsidy for transport operators buying so-called modern jeepneys to P210,000 from P180,000.

The price range for the modern jeepneys is between P1.5 million to P2.5 million, with electric versions costing around P3 million each.

The subsidy is meant to help jeepney cooperatives apply for loans to finance their units.

Jeepney drivers and operators are also worried that giving franchises only to corporations and transportation cooperatives will edge out single-unit operators and leave them without a source of income.