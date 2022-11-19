Marcos receives invites to visit France, Vietnam

Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's social media page.

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday received invitations to travel to France and Vietnam next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation during his bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit here, while Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited Marcos during an informal conversation in between meetings here.

Earlier this month, Marcos received invitations from China and the World Economic Forum.

Marcos has accepted the invitation for a state visit to Beijin in January, but has yet to say if he would attend the World Economic Forum in mid-January that would take place in Davos, Switzerland.

Video from RTVM