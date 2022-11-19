Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, describing her as a “beacon of light” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos met Ardern for the first time during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Idol natin ‘yan,” he said in a press conference.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“I kept telling her, ‘You know you are a beacon of light in the pandemic. When we didn’t know what to do, you were very decisive because you knew what was important,” he said.

Marcos and Ardern agreed to find ways to improve the situation of overseas Filipino workers in New Zealand, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“I think that once again, the best solution is just having strong partnerships,” Marcos told Ardern.

“Let’s make that very, very strong… We cannot just set aside the effort to make the economy vibrant again,” he said.