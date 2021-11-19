Foreign passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Oct. 18, 2021. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines will shorten the quarantine period from 5 days to 3 days for travelers from "yellow list" territories who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday.

Effective Nov. 22, fully vaccinated individuals from yellow list areas will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to their departure from origin, said acting Palace spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Upon arrival, they shall undergo a 3-day facility-based quarantine. They will be tested for COVID-19 on the third day, with the date of arrival considered the first day, Nograles said in a press briefing.

He said they may be discharged from facility quarantine upon release of a negative RT-PCR test. Afterwards, they will be enjoined to self-monitor up to the 14th day from arrival, he added.

Travelers from yellow list countries were previously required to complete hotel quarantine for 5 days, noted the tourism department.

"This latest development will greatly contribute to the on-going recovery of the tourism sector this holiday season while also providing more time to those who want to return home to be with their loved ones in the Philippines,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Nograles said fully vaccinated individuals from yellow list areas without a negative pre-departure test shall be required to undergo facility quarantine with a 5th day RT-PCR test.

Upon the release of a negative RT-PCR test, they may be discharged from facility quarantine. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until the 10th day from the date of arrival, he said.

Nograles said individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated are to undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test done on the 7th day.

Upon release of a negative RT-PCR test, individuals shall be required to undergo home quarantine until the 14th day from the date of arrival, he said.

The Philippines bans travelers from "red list" territories, while areas with low COVID-19 numbers are included in the "green list." The "yellow list" covers all areas excluded from the first 2 categories.