A health worker show vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on November 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Food and Drug Administration has approved the clinical trial on combining different COVID-19 vaccine brands for inoculation, an official said Friday.

The FDA approved the study on Tuesday and started screening applicants the next day at its trial site in Marikina, said Rowena Guevara, Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary for Research and Development.

Some 3,000 participants are needed in the clinical trial, Guevara said.

"Natapos na finally ang ating regulatory review ng mix and match at ang aplikasyon para sa clinical trial ay naaprubahan na ng FDA nung Nov. 16," she said in a virtual press briefing.

(We've finished the regulatory review of mix and match and the application for clinical trial was approved by the FDA on Nov. 16.)

The rollout of booster shots for health care workers, which began Wednesday, will help in collecting data for the trial, Guevara added.

More details to follow.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV4