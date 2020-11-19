PH drops 7 spots in English proficiency index

A woman assists her child in checking out one of the books at the Manila International Book Fair held at the SMX Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Sept. 11, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Philippines’ English proficiency remained “high” even as the country posted a lower ranking in this year’s 2020 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI).

With a score of 562 out of 700, the Philippines ranked 27th in the 2020 EF EPI, released this week by international education company Education First, which publishes the index annually.

The country’s rank was down by seven spots from its position in 2019.

The Philippines’ English proficiency in Asia, meanwhile, ranked second to Singapore, which garnered a score of 611 and is ranked 10th on the global index.

Overall, the Netherlands ranked first with a score of 652.

In terms of “Proficiency Bands,” which groups countries and territories with similar English language skills level, the Philippines was at “high proficiency,” the second-highest band. The country was in the same band in 2019.

English speakers in countries under the “high proficiency” band, according to Education First, can accomplish the following sample tasks:

Make a presentation at work

Understand TV shows

Read a newspaper

The “Proficiency Bands” range from “very low” to “very high” proficiency.

The EPI was based on the results of English tests administered by Education First to 2.2 million adults from 100 countries and territories in 2019, the company said.

