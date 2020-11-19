Is Duterte unpresidential for remarks vs Robredo? He's 'consistent,' 'not plastic' - Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement after holding a meeting with members of his cabinet and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse on Nov. 10, 2020. Alfred Frias, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is "consistent" and "not plastic" in his stance towards Vice President Leni Robredo, Malacañang said Tuesday, after the latter said he was "unpresidential" for threatening her should she run in 2022.

Duterte made the statement on Monday during a speech meant to discuss COVID-19 updates. He began his public address and spent several minutes hitting Robredo with insinuations about where the Vice President spends her evenings, apparently misinformed that she had asked where he was at the height of Typhoon Ulysses, even when she did not.

"Hindi po plastik si Presidente at hindi naman po niya ngayon lang ginawa iyan. Consistent po ang behavior ng Presidente," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(The President is not plastic, and this is not the first time he did that. The President's behavior is consistent.)

"Is that unpresidential? I don't think so because 91 percent of the people said they trust and believe the President is performing well," he told reporters, referring to a recent Pulse Asia survey.

The President will not apologize to Robredo, added Roque. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Duterte's chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo earlier said sorry for falsely claiming that Robredo rode a government plane to visit a typhoon-hit province.



