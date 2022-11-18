Toll Regulatory Board to probe buggy RFID in SLEX

MANILA - The Toll Regulatory Board on Friday will look into the disruption of its RFID system at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), which choked thoroughfares going to Metro Manila on Thursday.

The San Miguel Corporation, its parent company, on Thursday said the problem stemmed from the fiber optics of their internet provider, causing a system glitch in RFIDs.

But Toll Regulatory Board Spokesperson Julius Corpuz said a probe is underway to prevent the circumstance from happening again.

"Gagawa tayo ng masusing pag-aaral, pag-iimbestiga sa sitwasyong nangyari kahapon," said Corpuz in a televised briefing.

(We will look into what happened yesterday.)

"'Yung fiber optic cable ata nila ay nagkaroon ng diperensya kaya ang communication system network ay nag-down. Dulot yan ng hindi mabasa at hindi maakyat ang barrier, humaba ang traffic," he added.

(The fiber optic cable was disrupted that's why their communication system network went down. That's brought by the unreadable RFIDs in the barrier.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Corpuz said his office has already reached out to the telco provider of San Miguel Corporation and asked for their comment on the glitch.

"Humihingi kami ng kanilang paliwanag sa pangyayari na ito para malaman kung ano ang kanilang dahilan, tama ba ang kanilang ginawa, at nasa tamang panahon ba ang prevention measures na naibigay," he said.

(We are asking for their explanation to what happened to get into the bottom of this, and what measures they implemented.)

Among measures they would implement include a regular audit of toll collection systems "to ensure that all machines and systems are always functional."

In cases of system glitches, intervention plans are also present, he said, without elaborating.

The number of affected motorists on Thursday is still unknown, noted the official, as this figure is important for the probe.