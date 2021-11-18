Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday beautiful women stupefied him in the middle of a public speech.

During the unscripted portion of his speech for the inauguration of 8 seaport projects in Mindoro, Duterte said, "May gusto akong sabihin, nalimutan ko. Maganda kasi ang mga babae dito, nalilito na tuloy ako."

(I have something I wanted to say, I forgot it. The women here are beautiful, that why I was confused.)

"Next time ‘wag kayong mag-imbita ng mga babae na magaganda. Nasintonado tayo dito, I do not even know how, what to talk about," he said.

(Next time, do not invite beautiful women. We get out of tune.)



Duterte previously face accusations of misogyny for calling some women derogatory terms, joking about womanizing and rape, and saying in January that women were not fit to be president.