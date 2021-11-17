Photo from the Philippine Eagle Foundation Facebook page

MANILA— Rajah the eagle has flown home.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced Wednesday it has released 5-year-old male Philippine eagle Rajah Cabungsuan into the wild.

LINK: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/04/22/21/tagyaman-fernando-eagle-released-back-into-wild-on-earth-day

In a video uploaded by the Philippine Eagle Foundation, the eagle, rescued March 23 in Lingig town in Surigao Del Sur, can be seen flying out of an enclosure and back into the town's wilderness.

LINK: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/01/08/21/iconic-philippine-eagle-pag-asa-dies-at-28

"We've given another Philippine eagle a chance to thrive in the forest!" the foundation said in a Facebook post.

Courtesy: Philippine Eagle Foundation

The foundation earlier said Rajah is "healthy and fit and ready to be brought back to his forest home in Lingig."

PEF thanked their conservation partners and donors which supported the rehabilitation of Rajah, who was rescued in Lingig and turned over by environmental authorities to the group.

The Philippine eagle is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Only an estimated 400 pairs exist in the wild.