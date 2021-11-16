Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez attends a Senate hearing on a bill proposing the creation of the Philippine Judicial Marshal Service on January 29, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Jose Midas Marquez as Supreme Court Associate Justice, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Currently serving as SC Court Administrator, Marquez will replace Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, said Executive Secretary Medialdea.

NEW APPOINTMENT: Court Administrator Jose Midas P. Marquez is the 192nd Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (vice Hon. Edgardo L. Delos Santos). He will take his oath before Chief Justice Gesmundo at 3pm today. pic.twitter.com/eNnckhxxuo — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) November 16, 2021

Delos Santos retired in June.

Marquez served as spokesman and Public Information Office chief under former Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was ousted in an impeachment trial at the Senate in 2012.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio opposed Marquez's bid for the magistrate spot over his alleged efforts to have a disbarment case against her withdrawn to obtain favor in the Supreme Court appointment.

Marquez will take his oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at 3 p.m.

Video courtesy of PTV