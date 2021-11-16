MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Jose Midas Marquez as Supreme Court Associate Justice, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
Currently serving as SC Court Administrator, Marquez will replace Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, said Executive Secretary Medialdea.
Delos Santos retired in June.
Marquez served as spokesman and Public Information Office chief under former Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was ousted in an impeachment trial at the Senate in 2012.
In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio opposed Marquez's bid for the magistrate spot over his alleged efforts to have a disbarment case against her withdrawn to obtain favor in the Supreme Court appointment.
Marquez will take his oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at 3 p.m.
Video courtesy of PTV