MANILA — A pair of Philippine eagles locked their talons together, danced mid-air, and dove in spirals during a "rare" aerial courtship, as seen in photos shared by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) this week.

The mating ritual was captured on film at the Mt. Apo Natural Park by its Protected Area Management Office's eagle monitoring team, the DENR-Soccsksargen said on Facebook.

The courtship happened during the eagles' breeding season, which is typically observed from October to December, it said.

During the courtship, the eagles "vocalized what seemed to be distinguishing calls in order to communicate and strengthen their pair bond." They engaged in "intricate mid-air dances, spiraling dives, and impressive maneuvers that highlight their grace and power," the DENR-Soccsksargen said.

The agency said it was committed to the conservation of the eagles.

There are around 392 pairs of Philippine Eagles left, the Philippine Eagle Foundation said on its website. The species is threatened by deforestation, which forces them away from their hunting grounds and closer to the risk of being shot by people.