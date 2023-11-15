De Lima reunites with family, supporters in Iriga City

Former Senator Leila de Lima is reunited with her family in her hometown of Iriga City, November 15, 2023. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former Sen. Leila de Lima finally reunited with her family after arriving in her hometown in San Agustin, Iriga City on Wednesday evening.



Before entering the compound, she removed a tarpaulin on the fence of her house with the message “Free Leila Now”.



Inside the compound, De Lima was warmly welcomed by her family and supporters, along with a school band.



De Lima spoke in Bicolano to her supporters, saying: “Diyos mabalos saindo gabos” [Thank you, everyone].



“Talagang I’m so happy. I'm finally here sa bahay namin, sa hometown ko. Indescribable na naman talaga ang nararamdaman ko. Grabe, grabe I’m so overwhelmed with joy. I did not expect this,” she said.



Later she met with her mother, who she said cried upon seeing her, and dined with her cousins.



“Yung mommy ko talagang iyak nang iyak and then sabi nga sa akin, 'Huwag mo na akong iwanan, dito kana, huwag mo na akong iwanan.' Sabi ko, 'Mommy, hindi na kita iiwanan,' so she was crying. Pero ang ganda ganda niya, nag-make up, fully make up siya, 'yung kanyang kilay. And then so I feel so good, I feel so great na finally nakabalik ako dito,” De Lima said of her mother.



De Lima was served her favorite Bicolano dishes during dinner, such as pinaksiw na burirawan or eel stewed in vinegar.



“Actually, ngayon lang ako ginutom, kasi the past two days wala akong gana because I think of the adrenaline. So nung on the way palang ako sa airport, gutom na gutom na ako. I was excited to eat yung mga Bicol food,” she said.



When asked if she has a message to former President Rodrigo Duterte, she said: “Masayang masaya po ako so hindi ko po muna kayo iisipin."



But de Lima also admitted that she is still concerned about her safety.



“Of course that is a very legitimate concern and I’m taking it seriously. Yun talaga ang advise sa mga lawyers ko, ng mga kaibigan ko -- don't be complacent. You are now very vulnerable so, we are taking extra precaution,” she said.



De Lima said she has no specific activities in Iriga aside from meeting with some groups that would like to see her.



Meanwhile, De Lima said she is willing to help in the on-going investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the war against drugs of the former administration.

"Dati ko naman talagang iniisip 'yan. In whatever capacity, kung ano pa man ang pwedeng gawin na makatulong sa imbestigasyon ng ICC, although on-going na nga 'yan, and I am very much willing," said De Lima.

"Kasi after all, sinimulan ko naman talaga ang mga investigation na 'yan, even sa CHR, [and] especially sa Senate," she added. "Kaya lang, hindi ko naman talaga natapos especially sa Senate, since I was ousted as a chair of the committee."

De Lima said the drug war was her primary advocacy which -- according to her -- is the reason she was jailed for almost seven years. Still, she said the experience will not deter her.



“It cannot deter may resolve. my resolve is still so strong in terms of seeking justice for the thousand victims of murderous drug war under the previous regime,” De Lima added.



De Lima said she would like to return to her private law practice and to teach law which she said she misses the most.