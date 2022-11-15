Pasay City police on Tuesday announced the arrest of vlogger-rapper Daniel Naguit a.k.a "Haring Manggi" over illegal drugs in Imus, Cavite on Monday.

Police said Naguit was arrested outside a mall early afternoon.

Police Colonel Byron Tabernilla, officer-in-charge of the Pasay City Police Station, said Naguit was arrested in relation to the possession of illegal drugs.

"Sa bisa ng warrant of arrest na inilabas ni Hon. Edilwasif Tapsiri Badirri, presiding Judge ng RTC Branch 115 Pasay City noong December 27, 2021, inaresto siya ng Pulis Pasay sa isang mall sa Imus Cavite matapos makipagkita sa isang impormante na nagpanggap na buyer ng bonnet noong Lunes ng hapon," Tabernilla said.

Naguit is detained at the custodial facility of the Pasay City Police Station, he added.

Tabernilla said Naguit was charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Naguit has yet to release a statement regarding the allegations.