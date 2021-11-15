Photo from Department of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade.

MANILA — Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Reynaldo Berroya has died, transportation chief Art Tugade said Monday.

In a Facebook post, Tugade extended his condolences to the family and friends of the official.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we bid adieu to one of the most courageous and dedicated public servants and defenders of the Republic, Gen. Reynaldo Berroya (Ret.), Administrator of the Light Rail Transport Authority (LRTA),” Tugade said.

“On behalf of the entire staff, officers, and sectors of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and also of my own family, I convey my utmost condolences and solicitude to the family and loved ones left behind by Gen Berroya,” he added.

The transportation chief said Berroya was “instrumental in lifting and revitalizing the image of the country’s transport system, particularly the railways' sector.”

“His was an exceptional leadership, which he proudly exhibited throughout his term and management at the LRTA. As Administrator, he was one of those who were instrumental in lifting and revitalizing the image of the country’s transport system, particularly the railways' sector,” he said.

“I will always remember Gen. Rey as the officer who commanded with authority, but also with irreverence, wit and humor just to lighten and brighten the issue at hand. At his very core is the essential trait of discipline which enabled him to lead with distinction.”

In 2017, LRTA Board of Directors unanimously elected Berroya as the Administrator of LRTA, following his appointment as a board member.

Prior to joining the government-run corporation, Berroya was the general manager of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3), chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and undersecretary for communications at the then Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC).

Berroya also served in the police's intelligence, anti-narcotics, and anti-crime units.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) manages the LRT- 2 that runs from Santolan to Recto and oversees the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private operator and maintenance contractor of the LRT-1 that plies from Baclaran to Roosevelt.

