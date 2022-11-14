Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo took oath as the undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology Monday, November 14.

Llamentillo served as the agency’s assistant secretary and handled communications and media, international relations, as well as exploring partnerships with other nations, such as Musk-led Starlink’s entrance to the Philippines.

“Much more must be done to accelerate digital connectivity and improve the government’s digitalization efforts. As Undersecretary of DICT, I hope to provide more support to Secretary Ivan John Uy in fulfilling the Department’s mandate. Improving our digital infrastructure and providing internet connectivity to all our communities mean opening more opportunities for Filipinos to have a better life. While the task at hand will be greater, I am thankful for President Bongbong Marcos’ continued trust in me,” Lamentillo said.

Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo took oath as the Undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Photo from Lamentillo's Facebook page

Lamentillo was the chairperson of the "Build, Build, Build" committee under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) during the Duterte administration.

She graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines Los Banos with a degree in Development Communications.

She also completed her Executive Education in Economic Development at Harvard Kennedy School and Juris Doctor program at the UP College of Law.