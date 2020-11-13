Cagayan province turned into 'Pacific Ocean': disaster management official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Cagayan province became like a vast ocean after the province was swamped with floodwaters due to rainfall brought by Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon, a disaster management official said Friday.

"Ang Cagayan ngayon ay parang Pacific Ocean. Lahat ng mga munisipyo na tabi ng Cagayan River, ay baha ngayon. Grabe ang baha ngayon sa Cagayan, na-surpass niya 'yung previous na baha nung 2019," Col. Ascio Macalan of Cagayan Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Cagayan river water at Buntun Bridge in Tuguegarao City reached 13 meters, according to the provincial government.

In 2019, severe tropical storm Quiel pounded the province, resulting in 3 dead persons and thousands of displaced residents.

Macalan said the current disaster is worse since more than 13,000 families or 47,000 residents in Cagayan were severely affected by the floods caused by Ulysses and the monsoon rains.

"Ang sitwasyon namin dito ngayon ay kakaiba sa nangyari sa nakaraan ng taon," he said.

Macalan said tens of thousands of resident in the province need rescuing, calling for boats and other floating assets for rescue operations.