President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 12, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary/Twitter

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed support for South Korea and its efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

At the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Marcos said he was concerned over North Korea's continuous missile testing, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“This is of great concern and we are fully supportive of the Republic of Korea in all your efforts to denuclearize North Korea,” Marcos said during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“The Philippines is one with you on that and we will do what we can to assist South Korea in that effort," he added.

Manila last Nov. 4 condemned North Korea's latest missile launches, which, it says, "further increase tension and undermine peace and stability in an already volatile region."

"The Philippines calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint. It also calls on (North Korea) to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and to commit to the process of constructive and peaceful dialogue with the Republic of Korea," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During their meeting, both Marcos and Yoon agreed to elevate Philippine-South Korean relations to a new level that will enhance security, infrastructure, energy, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The ASEAN Summit and other related summits in Cambodia began last Thursday, Nov. 10, and are expected to conclude on Sunday, Nov. 13.

