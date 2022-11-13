President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) meets with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (right) on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 12, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary/Twitter

MANILA — Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Saturday vowed to continue supporting the Philippines' efforts in ensuring peace and stability, particularly in Mindanao.

Bolkiah met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“We will continue to support your government’s efforts in ensuring peace and stability through various initiatives in southern Philippines including our participation in the unification and modification assistance,” he told Marcos.

For his part, Marcos recognized Brunei's role in the Mindanao peace process, which has continued despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunei is part of the International Monitoring Team and the independent decommissioning body in the Mindanao peace process.

“I’m happy to be able to inform, Your Majesty, that the peace process is proceeding along. Although we have extended the Transition Authority for another three years simply because they were unable to do their job during the pandemic,” Marcos said.

“This process—the negotiations between the Bangsamoro and our Muslim brothers and sisters began in 1976—I believe, is the fruition of that. And we are very happy."

The President also informed the Brunei sultan that there will be a parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in 2025.

In response, Bolkiah recognized Marcos for his efforts in attaining peace and prosperity in the BARMM.

Marcos also underscored the Philippines' assistance to Brunei’s healthcare system, especially at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very proud that our healthcare workers, especially during the pandemic where worldwide they have been recognized as they are, for their competence and for their sacrifices,” Marcos said.

RELATED VIDEO: