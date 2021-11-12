CABUYAO, Laguna - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday criticized an unnamed candidate for allegedly peddling misleading information on social media and touting other people’s achievements in the run-up to the 2022 national elections.

Candidates should tell the people what they have been doing to help during the pandemic, not what their father did in the past, Domagoso said in his dialogue with the youth here.

“Dapat tanungin where were you when we needed you most? Hindi ito [what] my father did. [Dapat] What did you do?” he said, without naming any politician.

(We should ask where were you when we needed you most? This is not about what my father did. This should be about what did you do?)

“Wala silang makukuwento dahil wala silang kuwenta,” he said.

(They can’t talk about anything because they did not do anything.)

May babala sa mga botante si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno sa pagbisita niya sa Laguna.



Aniya, mag-ingat sa mga kandidatong ginagawang laro ang pagpili ng tatakbo sa pagkapangulo. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/QyFORS1VFW — TV Patrol (@TVPatrol) November 12, 2021

The Manila mayor also slammed a candidate for allegedly misleading the public in their social media posts, particularly on TikTok.

“Pati TikTok pinasok na ng pulitika. Naku, Diyos ko, ginapang na. Wala nang pinatawad,” he said.

“Ginagamitan kayo ng teknolohiya. Unti-unting nilalabo ang mata ninyo para kapag lumabo ang mata ninyo hindi na kayo magtatanong kasi ang maalala ninyo ay yung chismis,” he said.

Among the most viewed politics-related content on TikTok are clips about presidential aspirant former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as well as his father and namesake, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

When asked if he was referring to Marcos Jr., the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said: “Di ko alam sa iyo (I don’t know with you). I’m just stating the facts. It has nothing to do with personalities.”

“It’s trying to make the people realize that it is my obligation to share to the people yung mga kakahinatnan ng kanilang decision sa darating na panahon (what the outcome of their decisions will be in the coming days).”

Domagoso has been urging voters to pick a different breed of candidate in the upcoming national elections, saying the same political clans that have been ruling the Philippines over the last 3 decades have failed to create lasting systemic changes in the country.

“Kung patuloy na maghahari at patuloy na mamamayagpag ang anak ng mga pinagpala… sila-sila lang ang nagpopompiyangan… then aasa tayo ng ibang bagay? Niloloko ninyo ang sarili ninyo,” he said.

(You are kidding yourselves if you are hoping for a different kind of governance with the children of the chosen ones still to ruling and reigning… They will just club each other.)

“Ang nanay ko walang 3,000 shoes. Ang tatay ko walang ginto… Wala kayong pamasahe? Wala kayong pera? Pauuwiin ko na lang kayo na busog sa pangarap.”

(My mother doesn’t have 3,000 pairs of shoes. My father doesn’t have gold… If you don’t have money for fare, I will just send you home full of dreams for the future.)

The Marcos family's matriarch, former first lady Imelda Marcos, is known her shoe collection while her husband was still in power.

RELATED VIDEO