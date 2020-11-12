Polillo Island flogged by twin scourges: COVID-19 and typhoons

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Polillo Island in Quezon province is calling for assistance after it was battered by twin scourges: Typhoon Ulysses and the novel coronavirus.

Polillo Mayor Cristina Encallado-Bosque said the typhoon damaged houses, toppled trees and knocked down power lines.

“Kahit maraming damage, walang buhay ang nawala. Lahat po kami ay ligtas dito,” she told Teleradyo’s “Sakto”.

(Although we sustained heavy damage, no lives were lost. We’re all safe here.)

Bosque said her constituents were in need of relief goods and construction materials. Many fishermen also lost their livelihood after their boats were damaged by the typhoon.

The island municipality is also grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic after having the most number of infections among 3rd and 5th class towns in the province.

To date, Polillo Island has 117 COVID-19 cases, with 3 fatalities.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, made 3 landfalls in Quezon Thursday.

It first hit land near Patnanungan at 10:30 p.m. followed by a second landfall near Burdeos at 11:20 p.m. It made its third landfall near General Nakar at 1:30 a.m.