After Ulysses, Marikina watches out for looting, leptospirosis

A resident of Provident village in Marikina uses a big pail for boat to collect salvageable materials from the flood after typhoon Ulysses swept thru Luzon on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Marikina City is on guard against possible looting and outbreak of leptospirosis following massive floods that hit the city brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

Marikina City Vice Mayor Marion Andres told Teleradyo Friday they would be giving residents prophylaxis antibiotics against leptospirosis, which is spread in water containing urine from rats and other animals.

The bacteria can enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mouth, nose and eyes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The city government earlier launched a campaign “Kampanya Kontra Lepto: Daga Mo Palit Cash” to cull the rodent population during the rainy season. Residents were offered cash incentive for every rat they catch.

ONDOY SURVIVOR SURPRISED BY ULYSSES FLOODS

Meanwhile, a resident also called on authorities to secure flood-hit Provident Village against possible looting.

Gilbert Gaston said a neighbor lost a refrigerator after the flooding.

"Papostehan na lang ng pulis at hingan na lang ng ID 'yung mga papasok para hindi kami manakawan dito sa loob kasi may mga nagnanakaw na rin po. May mga nawalan na ng ref," he told TeleRadyo.

While he was no stranger to disasters after having experienced the effects of Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009, he said he was surprised by the flood brought by Ulysses.

“Medyo sanay na rin kami sa pagbaha rito pero ‘yung kahapon po hindi namin ini-expect na gano’n kabilis,” Gaston said.

(We are used to floods but what we didn’t expect what happened yesterday.)

He said floodwaters reached the second floor of their house and his family had to be rescued by Coast Guard personnel.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2020, lashed parts of Luzon Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.