WATCH: Marikina residents flee homes as flood rises

Residents evacuate as flood waters rise in Bulelak St., Brgy Tumana, Marikina. The intenses rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different areas in Metro Manila since Wednesday night as it moves west across central Luzon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Residents in Barangay Tumana in Marikina fled their homes Thursday morning due to heavy floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

Authorities forcibly evacuated residents as the Marikina River water level has reached 22 meters as of 8 a.m.

Photos and video taken by ABS-CBN News photographer Mark Demayo showed residents of Bulelak Street lifting their belongings above the flood while seeking higher ground.

Weather bureau PAGASA earlier warned of heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon until noon Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island.

Typhoon Ulysses made landfall thrice in Quezon. It first made landfall near Patnanungan town in Quezon at 10:30 p.m. It then made its second landfall near Burdeos town, also in Quezon, at 11:20 p.m.

Ulysses made its third landfall near General Nakar town in Quezon at 1:30 a.m.

Watch more in iWantTFC

--With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News