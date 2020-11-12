Ulysses triggers floods in Quezon, over 13,000 families affected

MANILA – Scores of families in Quezon province have been displaced by heavy flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses, its governor said Thursday.

Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow and inundate villages in the towns of General Nakar, Infanta and Real, affecting over 13,000 families or 70,000 individuals, Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez told ANC.

At least 30 towns in the province were currently without power including 12 towns from Quezon’s 1st district.

Three cargo vessels and a motorized banca have also capsized due to the effects of Ulysses, Suarez said.

To date, local officials have not received reports of fatalities from the typhoon.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, made landfall in Quezon thrice.

It first hit land near Patnanungan at 10:30 p.m. followed by a second landfall near Burdeos at 11:20 p.m. It made its third landfall near General Nakar at 1:30 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said the typhoon was located in the vicinity of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija.