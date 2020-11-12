MRT, LRT, PNR suspended 'until further notice' due to Ulysses

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said they will suspend railway operations 'until further notice.' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Railway operations for MRT-3, both LRT-1 and LRT-2, and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) are suspended November 12 as typhoon Ulysses battered Metro Manila and parts of Luzon Thursday.

DOTr ADVISORY

as of 12 November, 6:00AM:



Railway operations of MRT-3, LRT-1, LRT-2 and PNR are suspended today, 12 November, until further notice, due to Typhoon #UlyssesPH.



We will advise resumption of railway operations once all systems checks are done and cleared. pic.twitter.com/D1WlQLymHb — DOTrPH 🇵🇭 (@DOTrPH) November 11, 2020

Authorities will also advise if they will resume railway operations.

MRT-3, LRT, and PNR also reiterated the announcement on their social media accounts and advised riders to monitor their accounts.

Some LRT stations experienced flooding, management said.

Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon and Visayas have experienced torrential rains and flooding as typhoon Ulysses passed through Luzon landmass this Thursday.

Floods prompted some residents to seek shelter in rooftops while awaiting rescue.