Marikina River exceeds Ondoy water level

The water level of Marikina River has reached 21.7 meters as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said, as heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) continued to batter Luzon.

The current level of the Marikina River is now higher than the peak 21.5 meters set during Typhoon Ondoy's onslaught in 2009.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro earlier said rainfall measurement was at 150 to 170 millimeters in 6 hours until about 4 a.m. Thursday.

"Parang naaalala natin, ang karanasan natin ay katulad ng Ondoy. Dinalaw din tayo ng Ondoy, ganitong oras, disoras ng gabi at nabigla ang lahat," the mayor said.

(This reminds us of our experienced during Ondoy. Ondoy also came at around this time, late at night, and everyone were surprised.)

Residents climbed rooftops while others sought higher ground as Typhoon Ulysses brought heavy rains and floods in Luzon Thursday, the fifth consecutive storm to hit the Philippines.

Rico Ochondia, a residente of Kasiglahan Village in Montalban, Rizal, said at least 30 people were trapped on the roofs of their houses as floodwaters continued to rise in their area.

"Nandito na po kami sa bubong. Sa ngayon tumataas na po ang baha. Marami po kami dito kasama ang asawa at dalawang bata, nasa 2nd floor kami, inabot na po kami...'Yung mga bahay hindi na po makita," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"'Yung mga gamit namin, walang wala na. Walang natira...Sana masaklolohan niyo kami rito."

Weather bureau PAGASA said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon will continue to experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains until noon Wednesday.

"Flooding (including flashfloods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received significant antecedent rainfall," it said in its 8 a.m. advisory.