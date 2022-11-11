DOH pushes passage of public health emergency law

MANILA — The Department of Health is pushing a measure that will allow government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic once the state of calamity expires by the end of the year.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the agency has submitted to the House of Representatives the Public Health Emergency for Emerging and Reemerging Disease Bill.

"Ito ay na-sign as one of the priority bills of this current administration," she said in a press briefing Friday.

Under the bill, the government may still procure vaccines, conduct vaccination, and provide benefits to health workers even without the declaration of a state of calamity, the health official said.

"Whenever the state of calamity ends maybe by the end of the year, if this law will be passed, we don't have to worry about anything because this replaces and this will become the basis of the different actions that will do in terms of public health emergency," she said.

Vergeire disclosed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the proposed measure passed during the first Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council meeting.

"The President specifically said that these are priority bills and it have to be passed," she added.

The Philippines is under a state of public health emergency until December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was first declared by former President Rodrigo Duterte during the onset of COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

In the briefing, Vergeire said COVID-19 is never going away.

"We are still going to see cases definitely because the virus is here to stay," she said.

New variants of COVID-19 are expected to emerge as the virus continues to mutate, she added.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines has tallied 4 million coronavirus infections, of which 64,329 led to death.

As of November 10, the country has 16,526 active COVID-19 cases.