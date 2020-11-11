40,000 flee their homes in Camarines Sur amid Typhoon Ulysses

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - At least 40,000 people fled their homes Wednesday in Camarines Sur amid the threat of Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco).

Camarines Sur provincial information officer Estel Estropia said people in evacuation centers include at least 10,000 families.

"Halo na ho ito ng mga nasa evacuation center o nasa ating mga barangay shelters. Ibig sabihin ito 'yung mga nag-evacuate doon, pwedeng sa mga kapamilya nila o sa kapitbahay nila na mas maayos 'yung structure, 'yung tahanan," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Civil defense officials have recorded casualties from Ulysses, logging one death and one injured person in the Bicol, even before the tropical cyclone's first landfall in the country.

Tens of thousands have also been displaced in the whole region.

Storm signals have been raised in several regions in the country.

Ulysses comes just days after super typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) battered the region.