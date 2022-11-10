Over 1,700 pass November 2022 midwife board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday announced that a total of 1,768 examinees passed the November 2022 Midwife Licensure Examination.

Some 3,472 took the exam.

Jonathan Calunsag Gatela Jr. of the University of the Philippines School of Health and Sciences-Leyte led the list of passers with a 90.10% rating.

He was followed by Marielle Luceño Oberio from Iloilo Doctors' College with a score of 90.05%.

Here's the complete list of the top 10 in the examination.

Meanwhile, Cavite State University (Don Severino Agricultural College) was the top-performing school with a 100 percent passing rate. A total of 26 out of 26 graduates passed the exam in their school.

The University of the Philippines School of Health and Sciences-Leyte, where the topnotcher graduated, came in second in the list of top-performing schools with a 97.06 passing rate. Only 1 examinee in the school did not pass.

Check out the top 10 performing schools in the exam.

The PRC said that registration for the issuance of a Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2023.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the November 2022 midwife board exam will soon be announced.

Here's the complete list of those who passed the examination.