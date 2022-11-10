ECC offers assistance to govt workers injured, got sick, died, in line of duty

MANILA - Government workers, self-employed individuals, house helpers, and sea-based overseas workers can seek additional financial aid from the Employee's Compensation Commission through its Employee's Compensation Program.

"Noong bagyong Karding, di ba meron tayong rescuers na namatay in the line of duty, ngayon dalawa sa rescuers na iyon ay GSIS members at naproseso ang benefits nila sa level ng GSIS, at nabigyan ng cash assistance ng Employees' Compensation Commission," Employees’ Compensation Commission OIC-Executive Director Engr. Jose Maria Batino said on Thursday.

Workers qualified for assistance from the ECC when they get sick, injured, harmed, or died while in their line of duty include all compulsory Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) members, as well as uniformed personnel from the AFP, BFP, BJMP and other uniformed agencies.

Self-employed individuals, house helpers, and sea-based overseas Filipino workers are also qualified.

Private sector employees can claim up to 480 pesos per day in sickness benefit, while government employees can claim up to 200 pesos per day in sickness benefit.

Companies should apply for calamity assistance on behalf of employees through the MySS account. Sickness and disabilities claims can be filed for in the social services website online.

As of July, some 20,000 sickness benefit claims for COVID-19 were filed, Batino quoted a previous statement by former ECC Executive Director Stella Badawis.

The ECC is working to update their record to find out how many more COVID-19 sickness benefit claims have been filed, Batino said.

Medical and funeral services on the other hand, must be applied for physically in SSS branches.

Government employees on the other hand can apply over-the-counter in any GSIS branch.

The ECC Facebook page and its website ecc.gov.ph is available to get more information.

Inquiries can also be sent to its Information and Public Assistance division at ipad@ecc.gov.ph or through 88967837 or 88994251 local 227 and loc 228.